Man injured in lawn mower accident, good samaritans save his life

It was a freak accident that landed one Greene County Tech School District maintenance worker in the hospital. However, it wasn’t until after some good Samaritans saved his life.

Kent Pieri was mowing a hill north of the football field when it flipped over.

“He had his seat belt on and row bar up, but when he landed at the bottom, he hit his head,” said Skyler Pieri, Kent’s son.

“He actually hit his head on the concrete,” said Shane Wallace, Kent’s brother. “Like he his head on the sidewalk.”

Lying trapped under his mower, Wallace said that was when construction workers jumped in to help.

“We are so happy that those guys saved him right off the bat,” said Wallace. “We are so thankful for how fast they acted to save my brother.”

Both Wallace and Skyler said they do not know who the men were who saved Kent, but according to a Facebook post, it is believed that the two work for Cameron Pipe N Steel.

The post said the men were on their lunch break when they saw the mower on top of Kent and that he was “knocked out and knew nothing.”

“We called 911 and hung out with him until the ambulance got there,” the post said.

Kent was then taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center where he was then air lifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock.

“He is still in the ICU and has a fractured skull and a bruise on his brain,” said Skyler. “They are monitoring him closely to make sure the brain bleeding and swelling do not start again.”

Wallace said seeing his brother alive and recovering is a blessing.

“I lost a brother a little over a year ago in an auto accident and this would have been really hurtful for the family if we would have lost another,” said Wallace.

Now, the family would like to say thank you to the mystery heroes for their quick actions to call 911.

“I'm sure that phone call that the people stopped and helped daddy saved his life,” said Skyler. “Without them, he may not be here today.”

Wallace added that he hopes people understand a valuable lesson behind this accident.

“Think about your dad or your mom, sister brother whoever,” said Wallace. “You see somebody on the ground and have an accident, please stop and help.”

Skyler said his dad will be in the hospital for a while but he is also thankful for the fast actions of the medical professionals who helped save him as well.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android