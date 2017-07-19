Kelly Goes 3-for-4; Redbirds Just Shy at Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma – The Memphis Redbirds had the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first in the top of the ninth but could not push anything across in a 4-3 defeat to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

Chad Huffman hit a leadoff home run in the ninth to bring the Redbirds (61-35) within a run, and Breyvic Valera followed with a single while Wilfredo Tovar walked with two outs. But Alex Mejia grounded into a force out to end the game and give the Redbirds back-to-back losses for the first time since losing three-straight games June 25-27.

Carson Kelly was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, and Valera had two hits. Mejia and Adolis Garcia both doubled in the contest.

John Gant started and took the loss, working 5.1 innings and surrendering four runs on six hits. He struck out seven and walked two. Mike Mayers and Zach Duke followed with 1.2 and 1.0 innings of scoreless relief, respectively, striking out four combined.

Duke has now tossed 6.0 shutout innings in six injury rehabilitation appearances with the Redbirds.

The Redbirds left nine runners on base in the game.

With two particular zeros in the game, two long streaks for the Redbirds reached seven full games and parts of an eighth. The club has now playing 68.0-straight errorless innings, and the bullpen has not allowed a run in 26.0-consecutive frames.

The Redbirds and Dodgers play once more tomorrow night at 7:05, before Memphis returns to AutoZone Park for eight games against Las Vegas and Salt Lake running Friday through Friday the 28th.

