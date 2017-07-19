Deadline approaching to receive disaster assistance

The Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance has approved $2.5 million dollars in federal assistance to those affected by the flood this year, but now they are warning those affected about the deadline to apply for that assistance.

According to Cynthia Cowell with SBA, the deadline to apply for an SBA low-interest loan to help with disaster recovery is August 14.

“This money is for Jonesboro and surrounding counties who were affected by the flood between April 28 and May 19,” said Cowell. “People should file an insurance claim then they should register them with FEMA who would refer them to us.”

Cowell said many people have been referred but have not turned in their application packets yet.

“A lot of people will say well I can't afford a loan or they will never approve me but if you turn in your SBA application, we may be able to do a lot for you and if you can't afford a loan let us make that determination,” said Cowell.

Cowell said if you are in need of assistance and need to submit or fill out an application to come to the disaster recovery center in Pocahontas at the old nursing home, call their hotline number at (800)- 659-2955, or visit their website at www.sba.gov/disaster.

