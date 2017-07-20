AR 911 director accused of sexual harassment

A prosecutor is investigating an Arkansas 911 director that’s accused of sexual harassment.

According to a KATV report, Sheila Bellot has worked as the 911 director for Faulkner County for the last 10 years.

However, complaints have emerged about her sexually harassing four employees for the past several years.

The complaints also mention her work ethic including, several hour long lunch breaks, on taxpayer money, to get her nails done.

She’s also accused of using county property for personal use.

When asked why she hasn't been reprimanded or fired, the county attorney referenced work environments.

"If you work at a garage full of men,” Attorney David Hogue said. “There may be one threshold, if you work in a mixed company in a professional setting, there may be another threshold."

