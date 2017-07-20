AR 911 director accused of sexual harassment

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
It was a freak accident that landed one Greene County Tech School District maintenance worker in the hospital. However, it wasn’t until after some good samaritans saved his life.
A 110-year-old Jonesboro building listed on the National Register of Historic Places is set for demolition after a judge dismissed an appeal of a condemnation order.
Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce says his office has filed charges against a Pocahontas man accused of beating another man with a bat. The victim later died from his injuries.
Doctors say they will treat Sen. John McCain's aggressive brain cancer with a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.
The Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance has approved $2.5 million dollars in federal assistance to those affected by the flood this year, but now they are warning those affected about the deadline to apply for that assistance.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
Republicans and Democrats came together for the annual Congressional baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2017.
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers square off in a potential series-deciding Game 5 in the 2017 NBA Finals.
A look at ways Americans observed Memorial Day, from the White House to small towns and cities throughout the United States.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
