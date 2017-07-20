Officer-involved shooting still under investigation

A Little Rock officer involved in a shooting after a carjacking is still under investigation, even though the suspect is in custody at an area hospital because the officer may have broken a police department policy.

According to KARK, the incident started Wednesday afternoon at a West Little Rock Home Depot, when officers were called to arrest a shoplifter.

When police arrived, the white male, said to be in his early 20s, took off running. He went to a nearby Chick-fil-A and carjacked a woman in the drive-thru. An officer then shot the suspect while he was attempting to flee, and the suspect then crashed into a Jeep in the parking lot.

Chief of Police Kenton Buckner says several shots were fired but isn't exactly sure why his officer fired his weapon. "That'll be a part of our investigation when we interview the officer and the witnesses that we're here on the lot as well as the suspect and victim of the carjacking."

Police haven't said if the suspect was trying to run over the officer. But the department has a long standing policy that prohibits an officer from firing a weapon at a moving or fleeing car. The only exception is if it is necessary to protect the officer or another person's life. The policy also states the officers must try and move out of the car's path.

The suspect was taken to the hospital after being shot in the arm and the victim was also taken as a precautionary measure.

