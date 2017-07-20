Dangers of thirdhand smoke - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Dangers of thirdhand smoke

It’s no secret smoking is dangerous to your health and others, but there’s another concern related to smoking called third-hand smoke.

According to the Mayo Clinic, third-hand smoke is the residual nicotine and other chemicals left on surfaces by tobacco smoke.

A doctor with the Mayo Clinic said it can cling to objects and accumulate over time.

