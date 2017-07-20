Dangers of thirdhand smoke

It’s no secret smoking is dangerous to your health and others, but there’s another concern related to smoking called third-hand smoke.

According to the Mayo Clinic, third-hand smoke is the residual nicotine and other chemicals left on surfaces by tobacco smoke.

A doctor with the Mayo Clinic said it can cling to objects and accumulate over time.

To find out what health risks this can cause for children and even non-smokers click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android