Cooling centers open in Butler County

With triple-digit heat indices forecast for the rest of the week, communities in Butler County are doing what they can to keep citizens cool.

The following cooling centers throughout the area are now open to the public to use throughout the day:

Poplar Bluff Public Library, 318 North Main Street, Poplar Bluff, MO

Northside Nutrition Center, 506 Hazel St., Poplar Bluff, MO

Butler County Health Department, 1619 North Main, Poplar Bluff, MO

Fisk Community Library, 508 Garfield, Fisk, MO

Williamsville Senior Center, Route 1 Highway 49, Williamsville, MO

Qulin Senior Center, 485 D Street, Qulin, MO

Naylor Nutrition Center, 118 E. Broad Street, Naylor, MO

Naylor Library, 310 Broad Street, Naylor, MO

Puxico Public Library, 201 North Hickman Street, Puxico, MO

Puxico Oaks Senior Center, 336 North Harty Street, Puxico, MO

Ellsinore Senior Center, 20 Nobel Avenue, Ellsinore, MO

Campbell Senior Center, 110 S. Ash, Campbell, MO

Residents are encouraged to check on their neighbors, especially the elderly, during the hot weather.

