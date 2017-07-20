Out of luck: Police say man tried to cash stolen lottery tickets - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Out of luck: Police say man tried to cash stolen lottery tickets

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A man suspected of trying to cash in some stolen lottery tickets may have just run out of luck.

The manager of University Market, 1713 E. Johnson, told police a man came into the store around 2 p.m. Wednesday and tried to cash three winning $10 lottery tickets.

When the clerk scanned the barcodes, they came back invalid or stolen with a message to contact Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Once it became apparent that the clerk knew the tickets were stolen, the suspect ran from the store.

The manager provided police a video of the transaction. Officer Tyler Wilson took a photo of the suspect from the video and sent it out to other officers who identified the man.

The suspect’s name was masked in the police report. However, he was described as a 20-year-old black male, 5-feet-10, weighing 180 pounds. At the time of the transaction, he was wearing bleached jeans, a light-blue shirt, and white shoes.

If arrested, he could face a misdemeanor charge of theft by receiving.

It’s believed the tickets were among those stolen early Wednesday morning from Kum & Go, 2214 E. Johnson, which is located just down the street from the University Market.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

