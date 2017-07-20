JPD: Nearly $20,000 stolen from business - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Nearly $20,000 stolen from business

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police are investigating a report of thousands of dollars stolen from a business off of Browns Lane.

According to the incident report, officers were called Wednesday to the Tafa Group, located in the 1700 block of Executive Square, regarding a commercial burglary.

The officer stated the suspect pried a back door open to get inside, broke another door open, and pried open a filing cabinet.

Two bags were missing from the cabinet one with $17,000 and the other with $2,500 inside.

A witness told police the last time anyone went inside the building for the money was in June, but last week someone checked the building, and nothing was missing.  

Police don’t have a suspect, but the charges include commercial burglary and criminal mischief. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Dangers of thirdhand smoke

    Dangers of thirdhand smoke

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:41 AM EDT2017-07-20 13:41:19 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 12:05 PM EDT2017-07-20 16:05:42 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    It’s no secret smoking is dangerous to your health and others, but there’s another concern related to smoking called thirdhand smoke.

    It’s no secret smoking is dangerous to your health and others, but there’s another concern related to smoking called thirdhand smoke.

  • Man struck woman with metal pipe, police say

    Man struck woman with metal pipe, police say

    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:40 AM EDT2017-07-20 15:40:56 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-07-20 16:03:39 GMT
    Misteur Lattimore (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Misteur Lattimore (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man faces a domestic battery charge after reportedly hitting a woman in the face and hand with a metal pipe.

    A Jonesboro man faces a domestic battery charge after reportedly hitting a woman in the face and hand with a metal pipe.

  • JPD: Nearly $20,000 stolen from business

    JPD: Nearly $20,000 stolen from business

    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:21 AM EDT2017-07-20 15:21:08 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:48 AM EDT2017-07-20 15:48:16 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    Jonesboro police are investigating a report of thousands of dollars stolen from a business off of Browns Lane.

    Jonesboro police are investigating a report of thousands of dollars stolen from a business off of Browns Lane.

    •   
Powered by Frankly