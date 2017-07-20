JPD: Nearly $20,000 stolen from business

Jonesboro police are investigating a report of thousands of dollars stolen from a business off of Browns Lane.

According to the incident report, officers were called Wednesday to the Tafa Group, located in the 1700 block of Executive Square, regarding a commercial burglary.

The officer stated the suspect pried a back door open to get inside, broke another door open, and pried open a filing cabinet.

Two bags were missing from the cabinet one with $17,000 and the other with $2,500 inside.

A witness told police the last time anyone went inside the building for the money was in June, but last week someone checked the building, and nothing was missing.

Police don’t have a suspect, but the charges include commercial burglary and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android