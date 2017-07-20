Juveniles caught on camera breaking into school - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Juveniles caught on camera breaking into school

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

While most students enjoy being out of school during summer break, Jonesboro police say one group of kids couldn’t wait to get back in. Not to study, but to steal.

Wednesday afternoon, Officer John Shipman responded to Jonesboro Health Wellness and Environmental Studies, 1001 Rosemond, regarding juveniles entering the school through the gym doors.

According to the incident report, the break-ins have been occurring all during the summer.

Once inside, the juvenile suspects get drinks and snacks stored in the gymnasium, Shipman’s incident report stated. They are also going through the school, vandalizing the rooms.

The school security officer is reviewing surveillance video and making a list of the possible suspects, including one who apparently left behind a blue backpack.

If arrested, the suspects could face a felony charge of commercial burglary, as well as misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and theft of $1,000 or less.

    Residential fire reported in Bono

    Crews are responding to a reported house fire in Bono in the 9000-block of U.S. 63.

    Crews respond to crash in Lawrence County

    Lawrence County Dispatch confirms first responders are working a crash on Highway 25 between Lynn and Lake Charles.

