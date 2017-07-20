Man struck woman with metal pipe, police say

A Jonesboro man faces a domestic battery charge after reportedly hitting a woman in the face and hand with a metal pipe.

Early Thursday morning a Jonesboro police officer was called to a home on Arch Street, where he found a woman covered in blood, nursing a wound to her mouth, claiming her boyfriend beat her.

The woman told the officer she went to a home on Arlington Court to get the title for her car from 26-year-old Misteur Lattimore but he became angry so she decided to leave.

According to the incident report, when the woman returned a short time later, Lattimore came out of the home with a metal pipe and began hitting the woman with it.

The report states the woman was hit in the left hand and in the upper lip as she tried to get away.

A JPD officer reported seeing cuts on the woman’s face and that her left hand was swollen.

Pictures of her injuries, as well as the pipe which was found in her car, were logged into evidence.

After being seen by paramedics, the woman told police a friend would take her to the hospital for treatment.

Two other JPD officers went to Arlington Court to find Lattimore. He told the officers he was glad they were there and claimed his ex-girlfriend kicked open the door to his home and began to argue with him.

Lattimore told officers he and the woman then went outside where she drove over his foot while leaving the residence.

After speaking with the officer that was with the woman, a JPD officer asked Lattimore to put his hands behind his back several times before the officer placed Lattimore’s arms behind his back himself and arrested him.

The officer reported Lattimore was argumentative about the arrest while he was being walked to a patrol car.

Lattimore was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center and booked on suspicion of felony second-degree domestic battering. He is being held until bond is set by a judge.

