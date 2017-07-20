Arkansas Board of Health approves rule for abortion law - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas Board of Health approves rule for abortion law

(Source: KAIT)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Board of Health has approved emergency regulations to implement a new state law dictating how fetal remains must be handled after an abortion.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the board decided Wednesday that abortion clinics won't be responsible for handling fetal tissue in medication abortions that happen outside of their clinics.
    
The new law is being challenged in a federal lawsuit supported by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Reproductive Rights. The suit contends that the law, which hasn't yet taken affect, limits medication abortions because it requires consent of third parties and prevents someone from privately disposing of fetal tissue after a miscarriage.
    
Attorneys for the state say the law doesn't restrict medication abortions or require the father be notified before the tissue disposal.

