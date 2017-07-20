Crews respond to crash in Lawrence County - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Crews respond to crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Lawrence County Dispatch confirms first responders are working a crash on Highway 25 between Lynn and Lake Charles.

Details about injuries are limited at this time.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Residential fire reported in Bono

    Residential fire reported in Bono

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:37:54 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:46:23 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Crews are responding to a reported house fire in Bono in the 9000-block of U.S. 63.

    Crews are responding to a reported house fire in Bono in the 9000-block of U.S. 63.

  • breaking

    Crews respond to crash in Lawrence County

    Crews respond to crash in Lawrence County

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:28:45 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:34:08 GMT

    Lawrence County Dispatch confirms first responders are working a crash on Highway 25 between Lynn and Lake Charles.

    Lawrence County Dispatch confirms first responders are working a crash on Highway 25 between Lynn and Lake Charles.

  • Juveniles caught on camera breaking into school

    Juveniles caught on camera breaking into school

    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:36 AM EDT2017-07-20 15:36:40 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:01 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:01:54 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    While most students enjoy being out of school during summer break, Jonesboro police say one group of kids couldn’t wait to get back in. Not to study, but to steal.

    While most students enjoy being out of school during summer break, Jonesboro police say one group of kids couldn’t wait to get back in. Not to study, but to steal.

    •   
Powered by Frankly