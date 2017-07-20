Crews responded to crash in Lawrence County - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crews responded to crash in Lawrence County

(Source: Timothy Mansfield)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Lawrence County Dispatch said first responders worked a crash on Highway 25 between Lynn and Lake Charles.

According to Arkansas State Police, the road was shut down for a time

The driver of a sand truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

ASP is investigating the cause of the crash.

