Crews responded to crash in Lawrence County

Lawrence County Dispatch said first responders worked a crash on Highway 25 between Lynn and Lake Charles.

According to Arkansas State Police, the road was shut down for a time

The driver of a sand truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

ASP is investigating the cause of the crash.

