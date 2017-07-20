Residential fire reported in Bono

Firefighters from four area departments battled heat and flames Thursday afternoon as they worked to knock down a house fire in Bono.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., crews from the Bono, Cash, Philadelphia, and Valley View Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 9000-block of U.S. Highway 63.

When they arrived, the fire was "fully involved," according to Captain Jason Fraser with the Bono Fire Department.

He told a Region 8 News reporter the tenants were in the process of moving out when the fire started in the back of the house. No one was at home at the time.

The smoke damage totaled the home, Fraser said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Personnel from the Bono Police Department, along with Emerson Ambulance Service and the Craighead County Sheriff's Office, responded to the scene.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

