Arkansas panel approves rules enforcing voter ID law - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas panel approves rules enforcing voter ID law

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A legislative panel has cleared the way for Arkansas to begin enforcing its reinstated voter ID law later this year.
    
The executive subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council on Thursday approved the state Board of Election Commissioners emergency rule enforcing the new law requiring voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot. Those without photo identification can sign a sworn statement saying they're registered to vote in the state.
    
The new law closely mirrors a voter ID requirement that the state Supreme Court struck down in 2014 as unconstitutional. The 2018 ballot will also feature a constitutional amendment requiring photo ID to cast a ballot.
    
The state's new voter ID law is set to take effect Aug. 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    Residential fire reported in Bono

    Firefighters from four area departments battled heat and flames Thursday afternoon as they worked to knock down a house fire in Bono.

  • Man struck woman with metal pipe, police say

    A Jonesboro man faces a domestic battery charge after reportedly hitting a woman in the face and hand with a metal pipe.

    Crews respond to crash in Lawrence County

    Lawrence County Dispatch confirms first responders are working a crash on Highway 25 between Lynn and Lake Charles.

