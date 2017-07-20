Deputies find meth and kids in SUV, woman arrested

Inside the cigarette pack, the deputy said he found a small baggie of meth. (Source: Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)

A woman faces child endangerment charges after deputies say they found methamphetamine in her SUV along with three young children.

Wednesday night, a Mississippi County sheriff’s deputy stopped a Nissan Frontier on Baltimore Street in Manila for not having a license plate light.

When he approached the SUV to speak with the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Jennifer Wilson, he also saw three children all under the age of 9 in the vehicle.

The deputy noticed that Wilson was “sweating profusely and acting different than previous encounters.”[sic] According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Wilson is not currently on parole or probation, but she does have a “felony criminal history for narcotics-related charges.”

When asked to step out of the vehicle, Wilson refused. She then denied the deputy’s request to search the vehicle.

A K9 unit that was in the area responded to the scene, and the canine was deployed. According to the report, the dog alerted to the odor of narcotics.

The deputies informed Wilson of the alert and said they had probable cause to search the SUV.

During the search, one of the deputies found a red gym bag in the floorboard on passenger’s side. Inside the bag, he found several items of women’s clothing a pack of Marlboro Black cigarettes. When he checked the cigarette pack, the deputy said he found a small plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine.

The substance was field tested and returned a positive result of meth.

The deputies placed Wilson into custody and took her to the Mississippi County Detention Center where she was left on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. She was also issued a written warning for defective vehicle equipment. Wilson has since bonded out.

The children were released to Wilson’s brother. Deputies forwarded information on the arrest to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline.

