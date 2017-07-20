Wand Tabbed to Walker Award Watch List

JONESBORO, Ark. (7/20/17) – Arkansas State junior running back Warren Wand has been named to the 2017 Doak Walker Award List, presented annually to the nation’s best running back.

Wand was a second All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2016 after he finished the year with 879 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He ranked seventh in the SBC in all-purpose yards with 89.1 per game (1,158 total; 879 rushing and 279 receiving) and had at least 75 yards rushing in five games.

The Edmond, Okla., native caught a season-high five passes against Georgia Southern and had at least one catch in nine contests a year ago. He posted a season-high two touchdown receptions against ULM and had over 100 all-purpose yards in three games.

Wand has been named an All-SBC Second-Team Preseason pick by Lindy’s, Athlon and Phil Steele publications. He enters the season needing 412 yards to become the 13th player in school history with 2,000 rushing yards in a career.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will cast votes to determine the three finalists, who will be later in the month. The committee will cast a second vote to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The award, which will name its 28th recipient in 2017, is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

