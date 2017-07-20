A-State Men’s Golf Tabbed GCAA 2017 All-Academic Team

JONESBORO, Ark. (7/20/17) – The Arkansas State men’s golf team was honored this week by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) as an All-Academic Team for posting at least a 3.0 team GPA for the 2016-17 academic year.

The Red Wolves earned the recognition for the second straight year under head coach Mike Hagen, who was named the 2016 Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year in his first season leading the program. The squad helped the Arkansas State Athletics Department post a school-record all-department 3.070 GPA for the most recent academic year.

Additionally, men’s golf recorded a perfect 1,000 single-year score for the most recent Academic Progress Rate (APR). Nine different team members also found a place on the A-State Athletics Director’s Honor Roll as well.

A-State has ranked among the top 87 teams in the nation each of the last two seasons and claimed nine tournament titles over the same span. The Red Wolves placed among the top three teams at the Sun Belt Conference Championships in back-to-back years (2016 and 2017) for the first time in school history and hold a .773 winning percentage under Hagen.