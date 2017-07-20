Whaley Lands On Doak Walker Watch List

DALLAS – Following a strong freshman season, Arkansas sophomore running back Devwah Whaley was named to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Thursday.

The award is annually presented to the nation’s top college running back.

Whaley, who is slated to be Arkansas’ lead back in 2017, played a key role last season, backing up SEC regular-season rushing champion Rawleigh Williams III. In 13 games played, Whaley rushed for 602 yards and three touchdowns on 110 carries and added six catches for 139 yards.

The Beaumont, Texas, product flashed explosiveness with runs for 75, 50, 34 and 30 yards and receptions for 43, 26, 26 and 23 yards, while becoming just the fourth Razorback in school history to record two 100-yard rushing games as a freshman.

Ten semifinalists for the award will be unveiled on Nov. 15, with three finalists selected Nov. 20. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 7.

Arkansas legend Darren McFadden is one of just two players to win the Doak Walker Award twice. McFadden became the first sophomore to take home the award in 2006 and repeated as the winner in 2007 when he rushed for a program record 1,830 yards.

Arkansas is now represented on nine different preseason award watch lists.