Man accused in Jonesboro murder pleads guilty

The man accused of murdering another man pleaded guilty in court Thursday.

According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Rodshey Walker pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of George Banks.

According to investigators, Walker and Kezanna Dixon, Allen Miller and Jerome Marquis Puckett robbed Banks at his apartment at 111 Daybreak on November 5, 2015. Banks was shot and died in a Memphis hospital on November 24.

According to the medical examiner's office, Banks was shot several times.

Walker will be formally sentenced on August 1.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android