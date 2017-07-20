Man accused in Jonesboro murder pleads guilty - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man accused in Jonesboro murder pleads guilty

Rodshey Marvell Walker (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Rodshey Marvell Walker (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR

The man accused of murdering another man pleaded guilty in court Thursday. 

According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Rodshey Walker pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of George Banks

According to investigators, Walker and Kezanna Dixon, Allen Miller and Jerome Marquis Puckett robbed Banks at his apartment at 111 Daybreak on November 5, 2015. Banks was shot and died in a Memphis hospital on November 24.

According to the medical examiner's office, Banks was shot several times.

Walker will be formally sentenced on August 1. 

