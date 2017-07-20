Emergency crews working car crash on Highway 1 and Lawson Rd - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Emergency crews working car crash on Highway 1 and Lawson Rd

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Several law enforcement officers are working a three car crash at the intersection of Highway 1 and Lawson Road. 

Police are shutting down Highway 1 while crews work the crash. 

A helicopter has been called to the scene.

There is no word on any injuries at this time. 

Police are advising motorist to avoid the area if possible.

