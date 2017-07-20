Emergency crews working car crash on Highway 1 and Lawson Rd

Several law enforcement officers are working a three car crash at the intersection of Highway 1 and Lawson Road.

Police are shutting down Highway 1 while crews work the crash.

A helicopter has been called to the scene.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Police are advising motorist to avoid the area if possible.

