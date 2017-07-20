Three injured in Stadium Blvd. crash

Jonesboro police worked an accident on Stadium Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

According to a crash report from JPD, the crash happened at 4:25 on Stadium Boulevard near Lawson Road.

A Ford Escape driven by Dorthy Weaver of Searcy was traveling south on Stadium when she crossed the center line and hit a Kia Optima.

A Chevrolet HHR, driven by Kristen Sloan of Harrisburg, was traveling north on Stadium when it hit debris from the crash.

Sloan swerved and ran off the road into a ditch.

Weaver and the driver of the Optima, Brandon Henson of Searcy, were both flown to Regional Medical Center in Memphis. Sloan was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center by Emerson.

