Three injured in Stadium Blvd. crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Three injured in Stadium Blvd. crash

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: IDrive Arkansas.com) (Source: IDrive Arkansas.com)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police worked an accident on Stadium Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

According to a crash report from JPD, the crash happened at 4:25 on Stadium Boulevard near Lawson Road.

A Ford Escape driven by Dorthy Weaver of Searcy was traveling south on Stadium when she crossed the center line and hit a Kia Optima.

A Chevrolet HHR, driven by Kristen Sloan of Harrisburg, was traveling north on Stadium when it hit debris from the crash.

Sloan swerved and ran off the road into a ditch.

Weaver and the driver of the Optima, Brandon Henson of Searcy, were both flown to Regional Medical Center in Memphis. Sloan was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center by Emerson.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Breaking

    Former Sen. Bookout released from prison

    Former Sen. Bookout released from prison

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:13:25 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:22:38 GMT
    Former Sen. Paul Bookout, D-Jonesboro (Source: Arkansas Legislative Website)Former Sen. Paul Bookout, D-Jonesboro (Source: Arkansas Legislative Website)

    According to attorney Bill Stanley, former state Sen. Paul Bookout has been released from federal prison after serving 18 months on a felony mail fraud conviction. 

    According to attorney Bill Stanley, former state Sen. Paul Bookout has been released from federal prison after serving 18 months on a felony mail fraud conviction. 

  • Three injured in Stadium Blvd. crash

    Three injured in Stadium Blvd. crash

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:40:25 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Several law enforcement officers are working a three car crash at the Highway 1 and Lawson Road intersection.  Police are shutting down Highway 1 while crews work the crash site.  There is no word on any injuries at this time.  Police are advising motorist to avoid the area if possible. Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved. Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device Region 8 News App - Install or update on y...

    Several law enforcement officers are working a three car crash at the Highway 1 and Lawson Road intersection.  Police are shutting down Highway 1 while crews work the crash site.  There is no word on any injuries at this time.  Police are advising motorist to avoid the area if possible. Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved. Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device Region 8 News App - Install or update on y...

  • Applications begin to fill city councilman's seat

    Applications begin to fill city councilman's seat

    Thursday, July 20 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-07-20 23:16:24 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-07-20 23:51:01 GMT
    (Source: City of Jonesboro Facebook Page)(Source: City of Jonesboro Facebook Page)

    The City of Jonesboro announced it began accepting applications to fill the seat of Ward 5, Position 1, to fill the term of Darrel Dover.

    The City of Jonesboro announced it began accepting applications to fill the seat of Ward 5, Position 1, to fill the term of Darrel Dover.

    •   
Powered by Frankly