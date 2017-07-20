Applications begin to fill city councilman's seat - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Applications begin to fill city councilman's seat

(Source: City of Jonesboro Facebook Page) (Source: City of Jonesboro Facebook Page)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The City of Jonesboro announced Thursday it began accepting applications to fill the seat of Ward 5, Position 1, to fill the term of Darrel Dover.

According to a public notification, those who apply must fill out and file paperwork, along with their resume.

Applicants can then drop off the paperwork at the City Clerk's Office at 300 S. Church St.

Deadline for filing paperwork is Tuesday, July 25, 2017, by 5 p.m.

The position opened following Dover's resignation after Tuesday's city council meeting.

