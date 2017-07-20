Town deals with new problem of mosquitoes - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Town deals with new problem of mosquitoes

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May
HARDY, AR (KAIT) -

One Sharp County town dealt with a new problem this summer: mosquitoes.

Hardy Mayor Jason Jackson said they’ve never had an issue with the bugs before, but this summer the city has received complaints from residents and business owners.

He said the flooding in May could be to blame for some of the problems because it left a lot of standing water.

So the city began cleaning out ditches around town.

“Anything that would hold any breeding ground we tried to clean it up,” Jackson said.

They also got larvicide tablets from the Arkansas Health Department which can be placed in problems areas.

“That’s part of the charm of the town is not having mosquitoes up there and we want to keep it that way, so the health department is going to help us out every year on being sure that we’re doing the best we can and keeping up to date with what we need to do to prevent them from getting in there and having an infestation of mosquitoes,” Jackson said.

After mowing and cleaning out ditches, Jackson said the larvicide has them under control and complaints to the city have gone back down. 

