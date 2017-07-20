Searcy woman sentenced in sexual exploitation case

A White County woman was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for producing live pornographic videos of a 15-month-old child, federal prosecutors said.

Lacy Brooks of Searcy received the sentence after an investigation by the FBI into a 2015 incident, authorities said in a press release. According to the release, Brooks was indicted in January 2017 with one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Brooks pleaded guilty to both counts on the day the trial was set to begin.

Authorities alleged that the investigation started in Tyler, TX when FBI agents arrested Brian Casper. Casper reportedly admitted requesting child pornography from mothers that he met on dating websites.

Federal prosecutors said both Brooks met Casper online and sent live recordings of her inappropriately touching the baby.

Casper has since pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy to produce child pornography and was sentenced to 336 months in prison in Texas.

Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick Harris said the actions of Brooks and Casper are revolting.

"The sexual exploitation of a baby for the gratification of someone Brooks met on the internet is disgusting and violates all sense of human decency," Harris said. "Protecting children who cannot protect themselves remains a top priority of our office, and we will relentlessly prosecute those who violate the trust that children inherently put in them."

In a statement, the FBI also thanked Harris' office for their work in the case.

"The FBI is dedicated to investigating any instance where a young child is victimized for the sexual gratification of an adult," Special Agent in Charge Diane Upchurch said. "We'd like to thank the U.S. Attorney's office for their continued work on these crimes. We'd also like to thank our FBI partners in the Dallas division, Tyler resident agency, as well as our state and local partners that assisted in the investigation."

