Former Sen. Bookout released from prison

According to attorney Bill Stanley, former state Sen. Paul Bookout has been released from federal prison after serving 18 months on a felony mail fraud conviction.

Stanley said Bookout, a Jonesboro Democrat who served as President Pro Tempore of the Arkansas State Senate, was very relieved to having the sentence served and is looking forward to the next chapter in his life.

Bookout was sentenced in March 2016, given two years supervised release and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution.

At the time, prosecutors alleged Bookout spent campaign money on alcohol, clothing for himself and his family, a home sound system and other items. Bookout later apologized to his family and former constituents, returning $31,000 in campaign donations to his contributors.

