City looking at expanding boundaries while school sees growth

With the growth of population, the city of Brookland is looking at expanding their city limits and upgrading areas at the high school.

City engineers have completed a map that designates what the new city limits would be.

Mayor Kenneth Jones of Brookland said this is in preparation for the city’s future.

“We want to grow Brookland for the betterment of its future,” Jones said. “We want Brookland to be Brookland in the future and we can only do that by growing our boundaries. Having room to grow.”

Jones said the city limits could potentially expand anywhere from a half of a mile to one mile.

The next step is to present a map to the city council on July 24 and to get then it approved.

The vote will come up in November.

At the high school, the staff is working hard to enhance their student’s academic atmosphere. All this while accommodating the school’s growth.

“To watch us grow, not just in numbers but in programs and our kids take pride in the school,” Steven Hovis, Brookland High School principal said. “So, we try to give them things they can take pride in.”

The staff is working on beautifying the school, adding an additional parking lot, creating a new arena, laying asphalt around the football field and moving the scoreboard.

The district hopes work on the arena will be finished by October.

