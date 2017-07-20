War Memorial Stadium has strong future, official says - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

War Memorial Stadium has strong future, official says

War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock (Source: Talk Business & Politics) War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock (Source: Talk Business & Politics)
(KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) -

There may be some question as to whether the Arkansas Razorbacks will play football games at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock past 2018, but a state tourism official believes the nearly 70-year-old structure has a sustainable future. 

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism director Kane Webb told content partner Talk Business and Politics that the stadium in the middle of Little Rock is a good place for tourism. 

“We were charged with trying to find more uses for it, with or without a Razorback future,” Webb told Northwest Arkansas Business Journal. “We hope there is a Razorback future there, but if not, we still have a great facility in a great location. It’s in midtown Little Rock. It’s in the middle of a park. Thousands of people go by it every day. It is an asset.”

The state agency is working with Texas-based firm Conventions, Sports & Leisure International on a feasibility study to decide what's next. The contract with CSL goes through April 2018 and the War Memorial Stadium Commission is now part of the parks and tourism department.  

Webb said the firm has a good track record and is eager to provide information. 

“They’ve done this all over the world,” Webb said. “They’ve done the Cotton Bowl. They’ve done work on Reynolds Razorback Stadium [in Fayetteville]. They came up and met with us for the first time recently, to kind of get that [study] going, take a look at the facility, talk to the stakeholders, and see what options there are for uses of the stadium, beyond football. That includes concerts, other events, craft festivals, whatever it may be. Something that can be an attraction almost all the time instead of just for a football game." 

The study is expected to be done by the end of the year, Webb said. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Debate continues over healthcare, Medicaid funding

    Debate continues over healthcare, Medicaid funding

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:51:11 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-21 03:17:36 GMT
    Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas (Source: KAIT)Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas (Source: KAIT)

    The current debate over healthcare in the United States has included discussions over the future of the Medicaid program. 

    The current debate over healthcare in the United States has included discussions over the future of the Medicaid program. 

  • Crews responded to crash in Lawrence County

    Crews responded to crash in Lawrence County

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:28:45 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-07-21 03:12:43 GMT

    Lawrence County Dispatch said first responders worked a crash on Highway 25 between Lynn and Lake Charles.

    Lawrence County Dispatch said first responders worked a crash on Highway 25 between Lynn and Lake Charles.

  • Searcy woman sentenced in sexual exploitation case

    Searcy woman sentenced in sexual exploitation case

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:55:49 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:46:49 GMT

    A White County woman was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for producing live pornographic videos of a 15-month-old child, federal prosecutors said. 

    A White County woman was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for producing live pornographic videos of a 15-month-old child, federal prosecutors said. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly