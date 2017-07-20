Qulin cooling center not so cool

Due to extreme heat, cooling centers were opened in Butler County Thursday.

One of those centers was located at the Qulin Nutrition Center, but the center’s administrator said they were having problems with their air unit.

Suzie Leutert, the center’s administrator, said the center was built in the early 1970’s and was originally a television repair shop.

They are running individual air conditioners in several sections of the building to keep it cool, but that is not the only issue with the building.

“We have had several issues with it,” Leutert said. “It doesn’t have the wiring that we need for the equipment that we would like to use today. We have five air conditioners going right now. We have two air conditioners that had to be replaced.”

“We had to replace one in the storage room this year,” Debra Bader, secretary of the center said. “A year before we had two of them go out. Our gas heating store just heats one room.”

Construction is underway for a new building, which will be built a few blocks from the current center.

The new building will have two individual central heating and air units.

To help with costs, the city received a community block grant that will go toward building the new center.

Bader said they hope to have the new center running in time for the Qulin Homecoming in October.

