Qulin cooling center not so cool - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Qulin cooling center not so cool

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
QULIN, MO (KAIT) -

Due to extreme heat, cooling centers were opened in Butler County Thursday.

One of those centers was located at the Qulin Nutrition Center, but the center’s administrator said they were having problems with their air unit.

Suzie Leutert, the center’s administrator, said the center was built in the early 1970’s and was originally a television repair shop.

They are running individual air conditioners in several sections of the building to keep it cool, but that is not the only issue with the building.

“We have had several issues with it,” Leutert said. “It doesn’t have the wiring that we need for the equipment that we would like to use today. We have five air conditioners going right now. We have two air conditioners that had to be replaced.”

“We had to replace one in the storage room this year,” Debra Bader, secretary of the center said. “A year before we had two of them go out. Our gas heating store just heats one room.”

Construction is underway for a new building, which will be built a few blocks from the current center. 

The new building will have two individual central heating and air units.

To help with costs, the city received a community block grant that will go toward building the new center.

Bader said they hope to have the new center running in time for the Qulin Homecoming in October.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Debate continues over healthcare, Medicaid funding

    Debate continues over healthcare, Medicaid funding

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:51:11 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-21 03:17:36 GMT
    Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas (Source: KAIT)Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas (Source: KAIT)

    The current debate over healthcare in the United States has included discussions over the future of the Medicaid program. 

    The current debate over healthcare in the United States has included discussions over the future of the Medicaid program. 

  • Crews responded to crash in Lawrence County

    Crews responded to crash in Lawrence County

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:28:45 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-07-21 03:12:43 GMT

    Lawrence County Dispatch said first responders worked a crash on Highway 25 between Lynn and Lake Charles.

    Lawrence County Dispatch said first responders worked a crash on Highway 25 between Lynn and Lake Charles.

  • Searcy woman sentenced in sexual exploitation case

    Searcy woman sentenced in sexual exploitation case

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:55:49 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:46:49 GMT

    A White County woman was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for producing live pornographic videos of a 15-month-old child, federal prosecutors said. 

    A White County woman was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for producing live pornographic videos of a 15-month-old child, federal prosecutors said. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly