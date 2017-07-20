At 10: Former senator out of prison, more on Freeze's resignatio - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

At 10: Former senator out of prison, more on Freeze's resignation

Tonight on Region 8 News at 10: A former state senator from Jonesboro finished his prison sentence and he is out tonight. We'll tell you what his lawyer said.

And, Hugh Freeze resigned from being the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebel football team. Jason joins us with more details on why he resigned so close to the beginning of the season.

Plus, we'll have updated information on the crash in Jonesboro today that sent three people to the hospital. We'll have video from the scene.

  • Debate continues over healthcare, Medicaid funding

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:51:11 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-21 03:17:36 GMT
    Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas (Source: KAIT)Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas (Source: KAIT)

    The current debate over healthcare in the United States has included discussions over the future of the Medicaid program. 

  • Crews responded to crash in Lawrence County

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:28:45 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-07-21 03:12:43 GMT

    Lawrence County Dispatch said first responders worked a crash on Highway 25 between Lynn and Lake Charles.

  • Searcy woman sentenced in sexual exploitation case

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:55:49 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-07-21 02:46:49 GMT

    A White County woman was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for producing live pornographic videos of a 15-month-old child, federal prosecutors said. 

