Federal prosecutor credits task force with quick arrests in shooting case

It's been three weeks since at least 60 shots rang out and 25 people were hit at a downtown Little Rock nightclub. A week later, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a task force to combat crime in the capital city. Already, two arrests have been made.

Leaders first met last Friday after Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner called them together, and have been working behind the scenes. According to KARK, Patrick Harris, the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, the task force is made up of several local, state, and federal agencies.

Harris first credits the task force with the quick arrest of rapper Ricky Hampton, who was arrested on charges unrelated to the Power Ultra Lounge shooting in Little Rock.

But his bodyguard, Kentrell Dominique Gwynn, 25, of, Memphis, was arrested Tuesday in connection with shootings in Forrest City and Little Rock. It marks the first charges filed in connection with the mass shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock.

"He was caught because the Marshals Service, ATF, FBI and Little Rock Police Department all worked together," Harris said.

"I see this task force being able to figure out who did the shooting at the club," he said. "I see this task force figuring out who all was there and what they've been doing over the past year. It's going to turn out to be a lot of people that they've known about."

Harris said the task force will then track down the suspect's associates, friends, and fellow gang members.

The task force's leadership plans to meet monthly to analyze its progress.

