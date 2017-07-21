Arkids Pediatric Day Centers to host open house - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkids Pediatric Day Centers to host open house

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Arkids Pediatric Day Centers hosts an open house this weekend at their new Jonesboro location at 3100 Apache Drive.

The event takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. until  2 p.m.

Facility tours and information will be provided.

The entire Region 8 community is invited to celebrate with games, free food, prizes, bounce houses, and more.

The combination of a successful Paragould location and needs of the community led to the opening of their second location.

They are licensed to hold 206 children, from ages 6 weeks to 6 years old, and encourage learning through play.

The addition of this center will bring approximately 50 new jobs to the area.

