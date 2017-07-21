Arkids Pediatric Day Centers to host open house

Arkids Pediatric Day Centers hosts an open house this weekend at their new Jonesboro location at 3100 Apache Drive.

The event takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Facility tours and information will be provided.

The entire Region 8 community is invited to celebrate with games, free food, prizes, bounce houses, and more.

The combination of a successful Paragould location and needs of the community led to the opening of their second location.

They are licensed to hold 206 children, from ages 6 weeks to 6 years old, and encourage learning through play.

The addition of this center will bring approximately 50 new jobs to the area.

