Crack, ecstasy, meth found in Bootheel home

The warrant was executed at a home on in Steele (Source: KAIT)

A search warrant executed at a home in the Missouri Bootheel ended up with a man facing charges for trafficking drugs.

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said officers and deputies with the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department responded to a home on McCollum Street on Wednesday.

When they arrived, they charged Thomas Chris Jones, 31, with burglary, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a firearm.

His bond was set for those charges at $100,000.

Chief Stanfield also said investigators found "a substantial quantity of illegal drugs" at the home.

Among those drugs were suspected crack cocaine, ecstasy pills, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

Police talked with the Pemiscot County prosecuting attorney and added charges to Jones.

Those charges included trafficking drugs and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He also had a $50,000 dollar bond added.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android