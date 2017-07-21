Woman describes terrifying lunch break after being carjacked - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman describes terrifying lunch break after being carjacked




The woman carjacked in a West Little Rock Chick-fil-A's drive thru earlier this week says she is just thankful the situation wasn't any worse. 

According to KARK, that suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Rudy Avila.  

Police say Avila was caught shoplifting from the Home Depot next door, and when they escorted him to the patrol car, he escaped from both officers and the handcuffs. He then carjacked Adrian Harris in the drive thru, started to drive away, and headed towards Officer Ralph Breshears. 

Police say Breshears feared for his life and opened fire hitting Avila in the arm. The department has a policy against firing at a moving vehicle unless the officer or other people are in danger of being run over.

Harris says the ordeal was something you would expect to see on TV or a movie screen.

"I thought that that happened movies not in real life especially a crowd of people a lot of people actually I never thought that," Harris said. "I said to myself 'oh this is real. This is real life. This is not a test.' I end up getting out the car."

