3 men injured in 3-vehicle crash

Three men were sent to the hospital following a Thursday morning crash in Missouri.

The three-vehicle crash happened on Missouri Highway 19 near Alton in Oregon County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 74-year-old Charles Pluck of Koshkonong was slowing down to make a right turn while driving a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup when a 1999 Jeep Cherokee hit him in the rear.

The truck then ran off the road and hit a 2010 Ford Escape.

Plunk and the driver of the Jeep, 25-year-old Jordan McClanahan of Alton, sustained serious injuries. McClanahan's passenger, Berle Deale, 26, of Alton had minor injuries.

McClanahan was air lifted to a Springfield hospital. Plunk and Deale were sent to a West Plains hospital by ambulance.

No one was in the Ford at the time of the crash, according to MSHP.

All of those involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

