Lawrence Co. authorities respond to crash on US 412

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Lawrence County Dispatch confirmed crews are responding to a crash on U.S. 412 and Highway 231.

Traffic is blocked on the highway but it should be open in about 30 minutes, according to dispatch.

Information about injuries was not immediately available.

