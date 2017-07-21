Roaches, not mice, reported at another waffle restaurant - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Roaches, not mice, reported at another waffle restaurant

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

From rodents to roaches.

A week after reportedly finding mice at Waffle House, health inspectors say they discovered roaches scurrying around another breakfast hotspot.

Here’s what else they uncovered during the week ending July 21:

