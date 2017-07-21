Clay County anticipates more road work

A FEMA public assistance meeting will be held in Clay County on Monday, according to County Judge Mike Patterson.

Patterson said the county has made many roads repairs without FEMA funding out of necessity.

"The people could not get to some of their homes," said Patterson. "So, we did not have a choice we had to put the roads back."

He said there is much more that must be done to fully repair the roads, but the county has spent all of their road budget on gravel and chat.

Patterson hopes these repairs will be finished soon but doesn't know how much FEMA assistance the county will receive.

"As far as us getting fully reimbursed, I'm not sure if we will or not, but since it made federal we hope that we get quite a bit of the money back," he said. "I did spend our budget that we had for the year on materials to put these roads back that got washed away."

He said once they do receive some FEMA assistance they will begin working on roads once again until they are up to the county's standards.

