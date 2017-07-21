Piggott looks to buy dilapidated structures

After working for almost two years, the city of Piggott has now torn down 23 dilapidated structures in town, in an effort to beautify the city.

Mayor Jim Poole said it's all apart of improving Piggott's appeal to home buyers and business.

On August 1, the Commissioner of State Lands will hold an auction at the Piggott Community Center.

The auction will include properties that owners have not paid taxes and fees.

The city does not plan to purchase anything in the auction, but they do have interest in some properties up for post-auction.

The post-auction will include a couple of dilapidated structures which the city plans to purchase.

According to Poole for over a year the city has been paying for the properties maintenance, and they are hoping to recoup some of that money.

"We're having to mow and maintain now, and keep the animals out of them," Poole said. "These are the ones that we're interested in getting rid of that are a nuisance to the city."

Poole said if the city purchases the homes they will tear the structures down and sell the land.

"We can recoup some of our money by selling the lot," Poole said. "We can't recoup it all, but we can recoup some of it."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android