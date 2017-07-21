County getting closer to expanding jail

According to Randolph County Judge David Jansen, an architect toured the Randolph County Jail expansion property this week.

He said flagging has already begun at the site of the expansion. However, it will likely be a year before people see bricks being laid.

Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble said the jail will provide more space for prisoners.

The county will also have space for females for the first time in many years.

He says the expansion will be extremely beneficial for the county.

The expansion should also lift some of the financial burden caused by housing the overflow of prisoners in jails outside of Randolph County.

