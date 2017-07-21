City looks to replace storm-damaged doors

The city of Jonesboro needs to replace six overhead doors that were damaged by high winds this spring.

On Tuesday, July 25, the Jonesboro City Council Finance Committee will consider waiving requirements for competitive bidding for the replacement.

According to the ordinance, the city requested written quotes from local dealers. They said Diagnostic Overhead Door, LLC came in with the low bid of $29,380.

The ordinance states waiving competitive bidding is necessary because this is an “exceptional situation.”

The doors were damaged during a storm on March 25, 2017.

If approved, the money for the replacement doors will come from insurance recovery monies paid by insurance company's APERMA fund.

