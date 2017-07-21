Officials respond to train vs truck accident

Weiner police responded to a train versus truck accident Friday evening.

According to Police Chief Ryan Price, the driver of the truck was crossing the train tracks along Highway 49 at the Craighead County and Poinsett County line.

The train hit the truck bed of the truck knocking it off as the driver was trying to cross.

Price said both the driver and train personnel made it out with no injuries.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police assisted in the crash.

