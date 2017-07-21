Toy Show returns to Jonesboro - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Toy Show returns to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The 28th annual Farm Toy Show started at the Hilton Garden Inn in Jonesboro Friday afternoon.

The expo offers a wide selection of farm and agriculture toys that all ages can collect and enjoy.

The organizers of the show come to Jonesboro every year from Texas to put on the event.

Their goal, to increase interest in the hobby in this region.

“It’s just a hobby that a lot of people in this area enjoy,” organizer Roger Gloe said. “And some of the younger kids now are picking up the hobby that their parents collected toys and now they’re adding to the toys. This year we’ve brought our grandson with us to help with the show, so actually, this is a third generation show for us.”

The show runs again on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

