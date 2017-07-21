Crews clear land for business - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crews clear land for business

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Walnut Ridge continues to grow as a new business may be headed to town.

Crews started clearing land on Friday.

They worked on an area on W. Main Street across from the Valero gas station.

Mayor Charles Snapp tells Region 8 News the property owner is preparing to start construction.

No permit has been issued at this time, but the land was rezoned for a Dollar Tree.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Piggott looks to buy dilapidated structures

    Piggott looks to buy dilapidated structures

    Friday, July 21 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-07-21 21:38:51 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-07-22 01:10:40 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After working for almost two years, the city of Piggott has now torn down 23 dilapidated structures in town, in an effort to beautify the town.

    After working for almost two years, the city of Piggott has now torn down 23 dilapidated structures in town, in an effort to beautify the town.

  • Crews clear land for business

    Crews clear land for business

    Friday, July 21 2017 9:01 PM EDT2017-07-22 01:01:05 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 01:05:42 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Walnut Ridge continues to grow as a new business may be headed to town.

    The city of Walnut Ridge continues to grow as a new business may be headed to town.

  • City looks to replace storm-damaged doors

    City looks to replace storm-damaged doors

    Friday, July 21 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-07-22 01:04:00 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Jonesboro needs to replace six overhead doors that were damaged by high winds this spring.

    The city of Jonesboro needs to replace six overhead doors that were damaged by high winds this spring.

    •   
Powered by Frankly