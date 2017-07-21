Crews clear land for business

The city of Walnut Ridge continues to grow as a new business may be headed to town.

Crews started clearing land on Friday.

They worked on an area on W. Main Street across from the Valero gas station.

Mayor Charles Snapp tells Region 8 News the property owner is preparing to start construction.

No permit has been issued at this time, but the land was rezoned for a Dollar Tree.

