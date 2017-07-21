Roll of copper wire stolen from business

A Jonesboro business thinks a temporary employee may have stolen some copper wire from them.

According to a police report, an officer went to a business in the 4800-block of E. Johnson Avenue for the reported theft on Thursday.

There, an employee with Long Electric told police there was a roll of copper wire missing from the second story.

He said he believed a temporary employee may have taken the wire.

The employee said the man stayed late the night before and had his truck backed up to the rear of the building.

He went on to say the temporary employee had come back to work on Thursday, but left sick after hearing about the stolen wire.

No one has been arrested in this case.

If you have any information that can help, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

