Rock game not fun for police

What was a game to some in Batesville, wasn’t fun at first for the police department.

Police Chief Alan Cockrill said they found a black rock shaped like a gun by their building overnight.

Cockrill said the department immediately treated the situation like a threat.

They posted a picture of the rock on their Facebook page, asking for the person responsible to come forward.

Within 20 minutes, a woman called telling police it was all a game she created on Facebook with the hashtag “Batesville’s Rock."

The game has people decorate rocks and hide them in various parts of the city.

Cockrill admitted it was a misunderstanding.

“It was all in fun,” Cockrill said. “They just didn’t see the seriousness of what had gone on, and my guys took it very seriously.”

He said his department would react the same way if something like this were to ever happen again.

The person behind the game told Region 8 News she and her son noticed the rock looked like a gun, so they painted it that way.

She said it was not meant to be harmful to police or anyone else.

The police department later posted to Facebook, thanking the woman for clearing up the situation.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android