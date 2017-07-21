A-State to conduct mental health illness study for detention cen - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A-State to conduct mental health illness study for detention center

Posted by Japhanie Gray
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office has reached out to Arkansas State University to conduct a study on mental illness in the detention center.

“The data research is in the first leg,” said Sheriff Marty Boyd. “They will be gathering data on the booking that comes into the jail.”

Boyd said this study will help them in the long run.

“We will have hard data research and a better understanding of how to increase service to people with mental illness and how to better deal with them when they come in,” said Boyd.

Boyd said he and Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder have been talking about this study for months now. He said they are excited that the Criminology program will work closely with both departments for this research.

This will work hand and hand with the crisis stabilization unit that county officials are trying start in the county.

“The students will conduct this study for about 30 days tracking the number of incarcerated people with mental illness over the past 12 months,” said Boyd. “We are looking at grants through A-State so if we have the funding, then this study could last up to six months.”

Boyd said right now they are just very excited to get this research started.

“I applaud A-State for wanting to partner with us and do this, you know it is a large step for them,” said Boyd. “I think it is going to serve both of our purposes well for this. Like I said I am looking forward to this and I am just ready to get started.”

Boyd said they have submitted their state application for a crisis stabilization unit and should know if they qualified on July 30.

