Man suffers minor injuries after being hit by car

Walnut Ridge police worked a minor accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Friday night.

According to Walnut Ridge Police Chief Chris Kirksey, a car was traveling north in the 300-block of SE 2nd Street when Wayne Bristow, 53, was hit while walking in the middle of the street.

Bristow was wearing dark clothes, and the driver reportedly did not see him until he had already hit him.

Kirskey said Bristow’s injuries appeared to be very minor but he was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Kirksey said the driver was not under the influence at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android