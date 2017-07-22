House fire linked to burglaries, investigated as arson

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday morning fire after linking it to two burglaries.

According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, emergency crews were dispatched to a house fire at 13242 Hwy. 163 around 8:30 a.m.

The homeowner was out of town. The call came in from the homeowner’s sister, who also said a vehicle had been stolen from the house.

Around the same time, deputies received a call that a vehicle had been found in a pond on Raceway Road, off of Highway 163.

Sheriff’s deputies did later determine that it was the vehicle stolen from the house.

Sheriff Kevin Molder said they are actively investigating this incident, but they do know the fire was intentionally set.

He said another house located on Raceway Road was also burglarized and is being processed.

Deputies believe both burglaries are related and are actively searching for a person of interest in these incidents.

No suspect information was provided.

Sheriff Molder said the case is continuing to evolve and more information will be released.

The Central Fire Department responded to the house fire and requested assistance from Harrisburg, Trumann, and South Ridge Fire Departments.

